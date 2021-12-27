Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Kisan morcha has sold ‘kisan’ to Kejriwal: PYC president Dhillon
others

Kisan morcha has sold ‘kisan’ to Kejriwal: PYC president Dhillon

PYC president Dhillon said that farmers’ new morcha will indeed contest Punjab assembly polls on an Aam Aadmi Party symbol
Punjab Youth Congress president said the Kisan Morcha had sold out the fruits of agitation to the AAP. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh A day after 22 farmer unions formed a political outfit Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon on Sunday claimed that newly formed kisan morcha will contest the upcoming elections on the symbol of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Calling it politics of convenience, Dhillon tweeted that fighting on the AAP symbol and in an alliance with them was akin to selling the fruits of agitation to the highest bidder. “You did not want to share stage with politicians but now you will be working under a new boss @ArvindKejriwal. Kisan leaders have sold the kisan to Kejriwal. BJP was selling us to crony capitalists and so-called kisan leaders, now politicians, for political gains (sic),” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP