Kisan morcha has sold ‘kisan’ to Kejriwal: PYC president Dhillon

Chandigarh A day after 22 farmer unions formed a political outfit Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon on Sunday claimed that newly formed kisan morcha will contest the upcoming elections on the symbol of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Calling it politics of convenience, Dhillon tweeted that fighting on the AAP symbol and in an alliance with them was akin to selling the fruits of agitation to the highest bidder. “You did not want to share stage with politicians but now you will be working under a new boss @ArvindKejriwal. Kisan leaders have sold the kisan to Kejriwal. BJP was selling us to crony capitalists and so-called kisan leaders, now politicians, for political gains (sic),” he added.