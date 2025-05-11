Kochi, In a bold new plan combining city renewal, transport and tourism, Kochi Metro Rail Limited is preparing to transform the city’s old canals into vibrant routes for travel and relaxation. Kochi Metro unveils ambitious canal revamp to boost transport, tourism

With the Kerala state government approving the ₹3,716.10 crore Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System , Kochi is ready for a big change in transportation and tourism, a KMRL release said on Sunday.

"I am delighted that the state government has cleared this transformative initiative," said Loknath Behera, Managing Director, KMRL.

"This project will not only ease monsoon flooding and address Kochi’s persistent waste management issues but will also rejuvenate our historic canals with water transport, walkways, and water sports facilities," Behera added.

The project includes deepening, widening and beautifying six major canals in Kochi—Perandoor, Chilavannur, Edappally, Thevara, Konthuruthy, and Market Canal.

Each canal will be widened to at least 16.5 metres. Green spaces and attractive walkways will be developed on both sides, turning these areas into vibrant urban zones.

KMRL will also introduce boat services along the Edappally and Chilavannur canals, the release said.

A new 11.5-kilometre waterway stretch from Muttar to Chitrapuzha via the Edappally Canal will have boats operating every 30 minutes. A fleet of 10 new boats, each with a height clearance of 3.5 metres, will ensure smooth passage under bridges.

The plan also aims to improve intermodal connectivity. The Vyttila–Thevara Water Metro route will be linked to the Elamkulam Metro Station via the upgraded Chilavannur Canal, enabling seamless urban mobility.

A new waterfront, similar to Marine Drive, is being planned along the Chilavannur Canal, the release stated.

It will feature landscaped paths and water sports facilities, offering residents a fresh destination for relaxation and recreation.

"This area will soon become a new recreational hub, promoting wellness and lifestyle among residents," Behera said.

To improve water flow and reduce flooding during heavy rains, a new 90-metre bridge will be constructed on Bund Road, and another bridge on Subash Chandra Bose Road will be rebuilt.

The Kerala Water Authority is also setting up four sewage treatment plants—at Elamkulam, Vennala, Perandoor, and Muttar—at ₹1,325 crore.

These works are being carried out in coordination with KMRL to ensure the project progresses smoothly, the release added.

