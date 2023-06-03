Manipur: 15 injured in fresh violence; 7 more bodies recovered

At least 15 persons were injured when alleged Kuki militants fired and threw bombs in two villages of Manipur’s Imphal West district, police said on Saturday.

Personnel of the state police and Manipur Rifles stationed at the two villages - Phayeng and Kangchup Chingkhong - retaliated to the Kuki militants leading to an exchange of fire. (Representative Image/AFP)

According to the police, the incident took place at the Kangchup foothill and Phayeng village, about 16 km west of Imphal on Friday.

Personnel of the state police and Manipur Rifles stationed at the two villages - Phayeng and Kangchup Chingkhong - retaliated leading to an exchange of fire that lasted for more than four hours on Friday night and later pushed back the militants to nearby hills, police said.

A senior official familiar with the matter said around 15 persons sustained injury and one of them is said to be critical. The injured persons were admitted to a government hospital in Imphal.

According to the police, reports of fresh attacks in the last 24 hours were also reported from Pombikhok in the Bishnupur district though no casualty or injury is reported. A combined team of Manipur Police, Border Security Force and Assam Rifles recovered seven bodies from the Sugnu-Serou area in Kakching district.

The bodies have been deposited at the morgue of JNIMS, police said, adding that they were killed during the gunfight that broke out last week at Sugnu after armed Kuki militants attacked Sugnu. At least 98 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence in the state that broke out a month ago, the government said in a statement on Friday.

Manipur had been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, in which thousands have been displaced. Thousands of homes of dominant Meitei and Kuki-Zomi tribes have been burnt, according to government estimates.

The trigger for the violence included multiple issues such as the eviction drive in reserve forest area, destruction of poppy cultivation in hills, drive on illegal immigrants, and demand for scheduled tribe status by the Meitei community.

On Saturday, the curfew imposed both in Imphal East and Imphal West districts where the state capital is located, was relaxed for 12 hours on Saturday. During the curfew relaxation hour, residents in Imphal came out in large numbers and bought essential commodities from the markets.

Meanwhile, women of Imphal valley staged a protest against alleged “bias attitude” of Assam Rifles in the state capital on Saturday and demanded the withdrawal of the Assam Rifles from the violence-hit north eastern state.

“We are staging this protest against the biased nature of the Assam Rifles. We don’t want Assam Rifles to guard us,” said Sunita, one of the protestors who formed a human chain from Palace Gate to Porompat junction in Imphal East district on Saturday.

Many women were also seen at roadside in many locations of the valley districts day and night to restrict the entry of Assam Rifles in their places by blocking roads. Assam Rifles did not respond to the allegations of bias. However, Kuki organisations have demanded withdrawal of all Manipur police commandos and asked them to be replaced with Central forces.

It may be mentioned that the chief minister N Biren Singha had appealed to the public not to restrict the movement of the central armed police force.

