KV Temple App launched, Maha Shivratri arrangements for devotees reviewed

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and director general of police Mukul Goel launched the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Application at the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, here, on Friday.

Devotees wishing to visit Kashi Vishwanath on the occasion of Maha Shivratri can register themselves on this application and get information about the proper route and timing for darshan.

Devotees registering themselves on the app will give accurate information to the temple administration about the number of devotees expected at the temple at a given time, helping the temple administration manage crowds better. In future, more features will be added to this app.

Mishra and Goel later held a meeting in the auditorium located in the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor premises.

In the meeting, divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal informed about the preparations for Shivratri (March 1). The divisional commissioner said that this time, a new route has been opened for the devotees to come from the side of the Ganga as well. Besides, arrangements have also been made to enter the sanctum sanctorum from all the entrances and no one should face a problem.

Devotees will be shown live darshan of the sanctum sanctorum of Kashi Vishwanath Temple by installing LEDs at various places. VVIPs have been requested to come by water route. No big vehicles will be allowed from Maidagin and Godowlia. E-rickshaws will be run by the temple administration for the differently abled and the elderly. Barricading will be in place and adequate arrangements have also been made for water at various places and for events to be held during the night, Agarwal said.

At the same meeting, police commissioner A Satish Ganesh said that on Shivratri, apart from Kashi Vishwanath Temple, devotees gather at other prominent Shiva temples of the city. Devotees from all over the country come to Kashi to see these events. In such a situation, elaborate security arrangements have been made by the police.

Sunil Kumar Verma, chief executive officer, Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, said that steel railings will be installed on the premises for queuing and the system of tableau darshan will continue in the temple. It will be easy for the devotees to have darshan.

The chief secretary said that after the construction of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, this will be the first celebration of Mahashivratri. Such arrangements should be made that devotees face no inconvenience, and special attention should be paid to security arrangements and their facilities.

DGP Goel directed the police personnel to stay alert and put in place tight security arrangements in the city in view of various celebrations and elections here.

After the meeting, both the chief secretary and DGP offered prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath at Kashi Vishwanath Temple.