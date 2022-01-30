Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Labourer’s 14-year-old daughter kidnapped in Panchkula

The girl’s mother, a resident of Mud village, Raipur Rani, Panchkula, told the police that the fish farm owner was carrying out construction of his building, located in the same village, and they were employed as labourers. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 02:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Police have booked a fish farm owner and his three accomplices for allegedly kidnapping the minor daughter of a labourer working on his premises on Friday.

The girl’s mother, a resident of Mud village, Raipur Rani, told the police that the fish farm owner was carrying out construction of his building, located in the same village, and they were employed as labourers.

On Friday, the farm owner, who remains unidentified, and his three accomplices, including two brothers, Shivnath and Meghnath, and their father, all labourers at a nearby fish farm, bolted her room from the outside and kidnapped her 14-year-old daughter.

On her complaint, a case under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Raipur Rani police station.

