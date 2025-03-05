Lack of infra, Ggm govt school students forced to sit on mats

Gurugram: A large number of students in government schools across Gurugram are being compelled to sit on the floor and take their exams due to a lack of basic infrastructure in these institutions, according to complaints made by teachers’ associations to the state education department. Students in government schools across Gurugram are being forced to sit on the floor and take their exams due to a lack of basic infrastructure. (HT PHOTO)

Nearly 12 government primary schools, especially those in Indira Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Khadipur, DLF Phase 4 and many more, lack proper seating arrangements, forcing students to study on thin mats, even during peak winter.

The issue, which has been continuing for years, has now gained attention as the Education Association has formally raised the matter with officials. A proforma has been sent to schools, asking them to submit details, including the number of students in classes 1 to 5 and the demand for dual desks. A four-day verification process is also underway, where district and directorate-level officials will inspect schools to assess the availability of resources.

Neelam Madan, School Head at Government Primary School, DLF Phase 4 said, “For the last three years, we have requested 80-100 sets of tables and chairs, but nothing has been approved. The few desks we have are in poor condition, donated by NGOs long ago. The government must prioritize this basic necessity.”

Meena Kumari, a class 5 student from Farukhnagar said, “We have to sit on the floor even during exams. It’s uncomfortable, and sometimes, my legs hurt so much that I can’t even focus on my paper. I wish we had desks like private school students.”

Despite repeated appeals, many schools have not received the necessary infrastructure. Teachers and school heads have voiced their frustration over the lack of response from the authorities.

Moreover, a spot check by HT at the Government Primary School in Khusurpur revealed that almost all the classrooms did not have any tables and chairs and throughout the year students were forced to sit on the mats and attend classes.