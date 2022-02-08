Lakhimpur Kheri region: As two withdraw papers, 65 candidates remain in the fray

Lakhimpur Kheri: After withdrawal of nominations by two candidates --Mahant Santosh Kumar Das of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) from Lakhimpur assembly seat and Meena Verma (an independent) from Gola Gokarannath seat on Monday, a total of 65 candidates remained in the fray from the eight assembly segments in the district.

Lakhimpur Kheri district with Paliya, Nighasan, Gola, Srinagar (SC), Dhaurahra, Lakhimpur, Kasta (SC) and Mohammadi assembly seats in its fold will go to polls in the fourth phase on February 23.

According to reports from the district election office, 12 candidates remained in the fray in Lakhimpur assembly segment while six candidates are in Paliya assembly constituency. Among others, nine candidates have staked their claim on Srinagar and Dhaurahra assembly seats, respectively, followed by eight candidates on Kasta and seven on Nighasan, Gola and Mohammadi seats, respectively.

Interestingly, for the first time since its constitution in 2012, Paliya assembly constituency has no independent candidate this election. Though during the inaugural election in 2012 here, two independents had filed nominations while in 2017, there were three independent candidates here.

In Paliya, prominent candidates are sitting MLA and BJP candidate Harvinder Kumar aka Romi Sahni, Pritinder Singh from SP, Dr Jakir Hussain from BSP and Risal Ahmad from the Congress.

In Nighasan, prominent candidates include sitting MLA Shashank Verma from BJP, former MLA RS Kushwaha from SP, former MLA RA Usmani from BSP and Atal Kumar Shukla from the Congress.

Similarly, in Gola assembly segment, candidates from major parties include sitting MLA Arvind Giri from BJP, former MLA Vinay Tiwari from SP, Shikha Verma from the BSP and Prahlad Patel from the Congress.

In Srinagar (SC), candidates in the fray include sitting MLA Manju Tyagi from BJP, former MLA Ramsaran from SP, Meera Bano from BSP and Chandni from the Congress.

In Dhaurahra, prominent candidates include Vinod Shankar Awasthi from BJP, Varun Singh from SP, Anand Mohan aka Dheer Mohan Trivedi from BSP and Jitendri Devi from Congress.

In Lakhimpur, major candidates in the electoral fray include sitting MLA Yogesh Verma from BJP, former MLA Utkarsh Verma from SP, Mohan Bajpai from BSP and Dr Ravi Shankar Trivedi from the Congress.

In Kasta (SC) assembly, prominent candidates are sitting MLA Saurabh Singh Sonu from BJP, former MLA Sunil Kumar Lala from SP, Hemvati Devi from BSP and Radhey Shyam from the Congress.

In Mohammadi assembly, candidates from prominent parties include sitting MLA Lokendra Pratap Singh from BJP, former MP Daud Ahmad from SP, Shakeel Ahmad Siddiqui from the BSP and Reetu Singh from the Congress.

The candidates have also been issued election symbols while the candidates of recognised parties have been issued their registered symbols.