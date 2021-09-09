Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lalpura is new minority commission chairperson

Chandigarh The Central Government on Wednesday appointed retired IPS, Punjab cadre, and national spokesperson of the BJP Iqbal Singh Lalpura as the chairperson, National Commission for Minorities
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:51 AM IST
A Sikh intellectual, who has written books on Sikh and Punjabi culture, Lalpura, was appointed BJP spokesperson in September last year. Lalpura had retired as DIG Punjab Police before joining the saffron party in 2012.

“I have received official verbal communication on my appointment, a few minutes ago,” said Lalpura.

The appointment is being seen as BJP led-Central government’s has made yet another effort to woo the Sikhs. Lalpura, who belongs to Rupnagar district, had served as SSPs of Amritsar Rural, Kapurthala and Tarn Taran districts.

