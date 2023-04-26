AMU gets new hall, reading room

A newly constructed hall and a reading room was inaugurated in the department of Arabic, which have been built in memory of the late Prof Mohammad Rashid Nadvi, former chairman of the department. Prof Mohammad Gulrez, vice-chancellor, Aligarh Muslim University, did the honours. Vice-chancellor Prof Mohd Gulrez inaugurating the newly constructed hall and reading room at department of Arabic, AMU, on Tuesday (HT Photo)

The inaugurated hall and reading room have been built with a generous donation of funds by Prof Mohammad Rashid Nadvi’s sons, Danish Rashid and Waqar Rashid, who also donated his books with two large cabinets, to the department’s seminar library, after getting the books bound in hardcover.

Appreciating the initiative, Prof Gulrez said that the generous donation by Prof Rashid’s sons is a noble deed, and it will go a long way in helping students in their pursuits. He further said that the department of Arabic has a unique identity in the studies of various languages at the university.

The vice-chancellor released books of teachers of the department and the latest issue of Majma-ul-Ilmi Al-Hindi and a collection of essays from a seminar on this occasion. He also gave away prizes to winners of speech, quiz and debate competitions.

Prof. Mohammad Sanaullah Nadvi, chairman of the department, said that the total area of the hall and the reading room is 871.5 square feet, which has expanded the reading area in the library for more students to be accommodated.

Remembering Prof Nadvi’s academic achievements, Prof. Abdul Majid Qazi (Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi) said, “I am happy that his sons have constructed a big hall in his memory and it will help spread knowledge.”

Padma Shri Professor Hakeem Syed Zillur Rahman (president, Ibn Sina Academy) highlighted the scholarly qualities of Prof Rashid.

Prof Rashid’s son, Mohammad Danish said, “We have donated all the books and cabinets of our late father to the department hoping it will further the cause of spreading knowledge which was very dear to him. He said that a memorial lecture will also be sponsored by them in their father’s memory every year.

Prof. Syed Kafeel Ahmed Qasmi (former chairman of the department), Prof Muhammad Sami Akhtar, Professor Masood Anwar Alvi and Prof. Arif Nazir, Dean Faculty of Arts also expressed their views. Prof Mohd Faizan Beg proposed the vote of thanks.

Prof Nadvi was a prominent figure of Arabic language and literature in India whose scholarly work and teaching impacted the lives of a large number of students and colleagues. He started serving as a research assistant in the department of Islamic Studies in 1962 and became a lecturer in the same department in 1972. In 1977, he was appointed as a reader in the Arabic department and later became a professor.

He retired from the university services in 1996 and passed away on May 2, 2021.