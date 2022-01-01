Leopard found dead in VTR

A leopard’s carcass was found in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in West Champaran district of Bihar on Friday evening, forest officials said.

“Prima facie, it appears the death occurred due to the cold wave,” said Sunil Kumar, range officer, Goberdhana forest range of VTR.

Forest officials came to know about the incident after some villagers spotted the dead leopard in a sugarcane field.

“The male leopard was about two-and-a-half-years old. Viscera will be sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) at Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and Wildlife Institute of India (WWI) at Dehradun for forensic testing,” said the range officer, ruling out the possibility of poaching as the cause of the death.