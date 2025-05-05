Saharanpur , A leopard has been sighted inside the Remount Depot and Training Centre located on Dehradun Road here, officials said on Monday. Leopard spotted in Saharanpur's Army depot area; rescue operation launched

The leopard attacked an employee of the depot under Janakpuri police station limits. He narrowly escaped with minor injuries.

According to the officials, the leopard's presence has created fear among the depot staff as well as residents of the nearby housing colonies.

Acting swiftly on receiving the information, teams from the Janakpuri police station and the Forest Department reached the site and launched a rescue operation.

Multiple traps have been set up at various locations and several teams have been deployed to track and capture the animal, they said.

Based on paw prints and other physical evidence found inside the depot, Social Forestry Divisional Forest Officer Shubham Singh confirmed the leopard's presence.

"We have intensified combing operations across the area," he told PTI.

According to Singh, the leopard was first spotted on Sunday when it suddenly appeared near a group of employees who were harvesting wheat inside the Remount Veterinary Core section. The animal attacked an employee named Mohsin, targeting his neck.

However, other workers rushed with tools and sticks, forcing the leopard to flee.

As the leopard fled, a few employees managed to record its video which surfaced on social media on Monday. It further stoked concern among the local population.

The Remount Depot, a vast military installation spread over several hundred acres, trains horses and dogs for use in Army operations. Hundreds of employees work in rotational shifts at the facility.

Authorities have issued advisories urging all depot employees and their families to remain alert.

Residents of nearby colonies have also been warned to stay vigilant, with many choosing to keep children and elderly people indoors as a precaution.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.