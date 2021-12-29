Light rain brings down daytime temperature by 4°C in Gurugram

The city on Tuesday witnessed light rain throughout the day, bringing down the maximum temperature by four degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Gurugram on Tuesday recorded the maximum temperature at 16°C, four degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 10.5°C, which was five degrees above normal. On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city were at 20.3°C and 11°C, respectively.

On Tuesday, Gurugram received 1mm of rainfall, according to the weather bulletin issued by Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, a regional centre of IMD.

Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, said, “From Wednesday, the weather will start getting clear but the region is likely to experience dense fog. Cold wave conditions are also likely to start within two to three days and will continue till the mid of first week of January.”

IMD on Tuesday said that cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from December 31 till January 2. Dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Punjab and Haryana during the next three days, it predicted.

The weather officials said that there would be no significant change in the minimum temperature during the next 24 hours, but after that a fall by two to four degrees is likely for subsequent two days.

The IMD on Monday issued a yellow alert asking authorities to be prepared and predicted dense fog for south Haryana region, including Gurugram and Faridabad, for December 29-30 and cold wave for December 31 and January 1.

Experts said that cold wave conditions will develop as direction of winds is likely to change and become north-westerly.

Navdeep Dahiya, a Rohtak-based meteorologist, said, “From December 31 onwards, the direction of winds may change to north-westerly due to which cold wave conditions will be created. If the winds are slow, then level of air pollution can also increase. Over the next few days, there are frequent but weak western disturbance activities, due to which peak winters have not been experienced yet with prolonged stretch of cold wave.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Gurugram recorded ‘poor’ air quality for the second consecutive day. According to the 4pm bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality index of Gurugram on Tuesday was 283 with PM2.5 as the primary pollutant. On Monday, the city had recorded an AQI reading of 250.

According to the weather bulletin issued on Tuesday by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi-NCR, the air quality over the region is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category over the next two days. Over the next five days, the air quality is likely to dip to the ‘very poor’ category again, it said.