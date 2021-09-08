Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / LIP seeks FIR against 2 PSPCL staffers over corrupt practices
others

LIP seeks FIR against 2 PSPCL staffers over corrupt practices

Seeking an FIR against a sub-divisional officer (SDO) and junior engineer (JE) of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) deputed at the power sub-station in Sarinh village (Gill constituency) over alleged corruption, members of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) protested outside the office of PSPCL Ludhiana chief engineer Bhupinder Khosla at Ferozepur road on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 08:42 PM IST
HT Image

Seeking an FIR against a sub-divisional officer (SDO) and junior engineer (JE) of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) deputed at the power sub-station in Sarinh village (Gill constituency) over alleged corruption, members of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) protested outside the office of PSPCL Ludhiana chief engineer Bhupinder Khosla at Ferozepur road on Wednesday. LIP president Simarjeet Singh Bains also met Kholsa and sought action against the officials.

Accompanied by a number of residents and industrialists, the LIP members accused the officials of demanding bribe and harassing residents who refused to pay.

LIP in-charge of Gill constituency, Sunny Kainth, said, “The SDO and JE have employed a private person, who accepts bribe on their behalf. Recently, the SDO also facilitated laying down of power supply lines at an illegal colony in Khanpur village. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken against them. A complaint against the officials has also been sent to the chief minister’s office.”

“We had to sit on the floor of the chief engineer’s office, as no action was taken against the corrupt officials and no official came to meet us while we were protesting,” said Kainth.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Khosla stated that an inquiry has been marked in this case to two superintending engineers and required action will be taken if any anomalies are found.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab CM to launch employment training centre in Tarn Taran

PAU imparts training to FPOs

40kg drug smuggling from Gurdaspur: 3 booked for sheltering main accused

Players struggling for proper diet amid closed messed
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP