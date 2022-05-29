Locals also part of Kharwar gang in Prayagraj: Police

Arrest of Kharwar gang members during last few weeks has revealed that they used to get help locally in Prayagraj, police said.

Some of the arrested gang members do not belong to Rohtas, Kaimur and Barun areas of Bihar which is considered the native place of Kharwar gang members and instead hail from Prayagraj and adjoining Mirzapur district. These local gang members used to provide safe shelters and carry out reconnaissance of the targets before the gang members commit loots, murders and other crimes in different areas, they said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Till now police has arrested 31 members of Kharwar gang and have recovered firearms, ammunition, iron rods, sharp weapons and other tools along with looted cash etc from them. The arrests were made in Tharwai, Soraon and Shankargarh areas where Kharwar gang members have taken shelter at deserted places and were planning to commit more loots and murders. All the arrested persons are connected to Nabla Kharwar gang and have the same modus operandi, police officials said. However, the gang members have also made contacts locally for getting help in taking shelter and select easy targets, they added.

On Saturday, Shankargarh police arrested nine members of Kharwar gang after an encounter at Tandon Van area. While six of the gang members are from Barun and Kaimur area of Bihar, three of them belong to Chanaipur area of Mirzapur. They were identified as Ajay Saroj, Shivkumar Saroj and Vishal Saroj. During interrogation, they said that they came in contact with the Kharwar gang members and joined them. As they were familiar with places in Mirzapur and Prayagraj, the trio used to select safe hideouts and used to help the gang in selecting their targets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, police have arrested two persons Monu aka Sunil Gautam and his father Bhim Kumar Gautam.

SSP Ajay Kumar said that Kharwar gang members started arriving to Prayagraj from Bihar for committing crimes some years back. One Sangeeta Kharwar of Kaimur district was left by her husband after he discovered that they belonged to same ‘gotra’. Sangeeta then married a man from Pratapgarh and had a daughter Neha. However, Sangeeta left him too and married auto driver Bhim Kumar Gautam of Phaphamau. Sangeeta’s relatives started visiting her in Pryagaraj and her daughter Neha married one Rohit Kharwar. Soon, they formed a gang under Nabla Kharwar and Bhim Kumar and his son Monu started carrying out recce. Once they had selected the target, they used to inform the other members of the gang. The gang members then assemble in Prayagraj and other places for committing crimes. Bhim Kumar also used to provide shelter to Kharwar gang members besides helping them, through other means.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As 31 members of Kharwar gang members including the kingpin Nabla Kharwar, the notorious ones including Murgi Pankh, Budela aka Sarangi, Dhebhi Kharwar, Dedh Gaon, Chintu Kharwar and Neha Kharwar are still at large. Teams constituted for their arrest are continuously raiding their possible hideouts in Bihar and other places, he added.