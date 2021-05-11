Lockdown has cost MSRTC 50 crore since April, with only 7 buses on the road

PUNE The state-wide lockdown has severely affected public transport with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) Pune division running a loss of at least ₹50 crore so far, since April.

Daily, not more than seven buses are running across the Pune division. Daily income which was ₹1 crore per day, pre-lockdown, is now at Rs1 lakh per day.

“As the statewide lockdown started the number of daily passengers travelling on MSRTC buses from Pune division has been decreasing. Before lockdown, from the Diwali period last year till the end of March we had gained momentum, and through our 750 daily bus operations, daily income had reached ₹1 crore. Then it started dropping in April,” said Ramakant Gaikwad, divisional controller, MSRTC Pune.

“The buses that run are mostly between Pune and Mumbai for emergency services. Daily income has gone down to around ₹1lakh. Also, buses have been converted into goods’ carriers the state as per orders,” added Gaikwad.

There are three major ST stands in Pune city, at Swargate, Wakdewadi and Pune railway station.

Mahesh Sarnaik, secretary of the state ST bus passengers’ forum said, “Due to the strict restrictions in the state, police e-pass is compulsory to travel inter- district. Those in an emergency should also allowed to travel by MSRTC. Some restrictions need to be relaxed so people can travel taking all the necessary safety precautions.”