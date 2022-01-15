Lock-up unlikely for 84-year-old man who took multiple shots of Covid vaccine

The 84-year-old man, who has been absconding since an FIR was lodged against him after his claim that he had taken 12 shots of Covid -19 vaccine, is unlikely to spend time in a lock-up, police said, adding that they have instructions from their superiors to go easy on him considering his age.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The man, Brahmadev Mandal, in a recent video clip in circulation on the social media, had threatened to eliminate him if arrested.

Deepak Chandra Das, station house officer (SHO) of Puraini police station, said, “The SHO has powers to grant a bail at the police station itself. The offence of the old man is not serious enough. It seems to be his ignorance and not a deliberate action.”

Police sources said Madhepura’s superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Kumar has directed the police station concerned not to send the old man in judicial custody and grant him bail at the police station.

SP Kumar could not be contacted for his comment on the issue.

Mandal, a resident of Orai village under Puraini police station of Madhepura district, had claimed he had taken 12 shots of Covid-19 vaccine at various camps by showing his Aadhaar card and that of his wife. He had also claimed the doses had benefited him immensely and cured his joint pain and helped him increase his appetite. He had also shown the paper in which he had jotted down the time and dates of the vaccination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, on the basis of his claim, an FIR (first information report) was lodged by the medical officer of Puraini primary health centre (PHC) under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 188 (violation of government order) of the Indian Penal Code. Later, police visited Mandal’s house, but he had gome missing by then.

Two days ago, RJD MLA from Madhepura,Chandra Shekhar, had written to Madhepura SP, pleading for leniency for Mandal.