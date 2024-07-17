Long-standing dispute in Nirvani Akhara resolved ahead of Mahakumbh-2025

A day ahead of the formal meeting of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad and Prayagraj Mela administration regarding preparations for the forthcoming Mahakumbh-2025, a major turn of events occurred on Wednesday. Saints holding a meeting in Prayagraj on Wednesday (HT Photo)

The long-standing deadlock over the position of Shri Mahant in the Nirvani Akhara of Vaishnav saints has finally come to an end. With the intervention and presence of saints, Swami Dharamdas, the Shri Mahant of Nirvani Akhara and a main advocate of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in Ayodhya, resigned from his position.

In Daraganj’s Ganga Bhawan, he handed over his position to Shri Mahant Muralidas with unanimous consent. It has now been decided that Shri Mahant Muralidas will shoulder the responsibility for the Mahakumbh-2025, to be held in Prayagraj from January 13, 2025.

According to the saints, there was a long-standing deadlock over the post of Shri Mahant in Nirvani Akhara. In the last meeting of Mahakumbh with the district administration, there was a dispute over the seating of Mahant Dharamdas. Both parties were allowed to be present after the persuasion of the saints and administration officers, but the long dispute nevertheless dragged on.

A second meeting regarding the preparations for the Mahakumbh with officials was scheduled for Thursday. There was a possibility that both saints could have a face-off during the proposed meeting at the Prayagraj district collectorate from 11 am. In response, the Vaishnav saints reached Maujgiri Ashram on the banks of Yamuna on Wednesday morning.

Talks took place among the saints in the presence of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad general secretary Mahant Harigiri and Juna Akhara president Mahant Prem Giri. After a long meeting at Ganga Bhavan, Mahant Dharamdas resigned from his post and handed over the responsibility to Mahant Muralidas.

As a result, the saints who will take charge of Mahakumbh 2025 on behalf of the three Vaishnav Akharas have been decided. They include Sri Mahant Muralidas and Sri Mahant Mohandas from Nirvani Akhara, Sri Mahant Rajendra Das and Sri Mahant Ramjidas from Nirmohi Akhara, and Sri Mahant Ram Kishore Das and secretary Vaishnav Das from Digambar Akhara.

Resolve to build 100 rooms

Sri Mahant Muralidas has resolved to construct 100 rooms in Prayagraj as soon as he takes on the post and responsibility. He said that permanent construction will be done on the land of Nirvani Akhara, and all rooms will be equipped with the best facilities.

Will disputes in the Akhara Parishad also end?

Like the Nirvani Akhara, the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad is presently divided into two factions. Since the death of former Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri in 2021, the Akhara has been split into two factions, each claiming support of seven of the 13 recognszed ancient Hindu monastic orders of the country. After the end of the deadlock in the Nirvani Akhara, all eyes are on the Akhara Parishad to resolve their differences and unify ahead of Mahakumbh-2025. However, office bearers of both factions are yet to respond on this at the moment.