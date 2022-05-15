‘Lord Buddha temples in Sarnath to be decked up with Buddhist flags’
All the temples of Lord Buddha in Sarnath will be decorated with Buddhist flags to mark the celebration of Buddha Purnima on Monday, said Dr K Siri Sumedh Thero, in-charge monk of Jambudip Sri Lanka Buddhist Temple, Sarnath on Sunday.
Dr Thero is the president of Indo-Sri Lankan International Buddhist Association. He held a meeting with the monks of all the Buddhist temples in Sarnath regarding Buddha Purnima celebration.
Thero said, “We decided that all the temples of Lord Buddha here would be decorated with the Buddhist flags and we will celebrate Buddha Purnima in a spiritual manner.”
The preparations to celebrate Buddha Purnima have been completed, said Dr Thero.
Moreover, tourism department has also decided to take out a Buddha Chetna Rally from Dharmachakra Vihar to Moolgandh Kuti Vihar. Students of Dharmachakra Inter College and Mahabodhi Inter College, Sarnath will participate in the rally from 6am to 7am to mark the celebration of Buddha Purnima on Monday, said regional tourism officer, Varanasi, Kirtiman Srivastava.
In the evening, earthen lamps will be lit with the support of Mahabodhi Society. The decorative lighting will also be done, said Srivastava.
