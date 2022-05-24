Loudspeakers removed from temples & mosques donated to schools in Muzaffarnagar

In a unique gesture of harmony, the priests and maulvis of different temples and mosques donated 18 loudspeakers to different schools in Muzaffarnagar district. These loudspeakers were removed from the religious place during the state-wide drive initiated by the state government recently against unauthorised use of loudspeakers.

Around 12 out of 18 loudspeakers were donated to schools of Shahpur area.

SSP of Muzaffarnagar Abhishek Yadav has appreciated the gesture of the religious leaders of both the communities. “It was good that they thought of donating the loudspeakers to schools of the district. I hope more people will come forward to join the noble idea,” said Yadav.

Mohd Yameen Sheikh, a businessman in Meerut, said that donating such loudspeakers that were pulled down as part of the drive was indeed a good gesture shown by both the communities and others should also come forward to join the cause.

The clerics and priests reached different schools of their respective areas and donated the loudspeakers to school management so that they could be used during school programmes and other academic activities.

In Shahapur, one loudspeaker each was donated to Shahpur Kanya Inter College, Dayanand Aryaveer Inter College, Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalay, Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Arya Academy, Sunrise Public School,Harsauli, Prathmik Vidyalay, Kankarpur, Adarsh Prathmik Vidyalaya, Janta Inter College, Harsauli, Prathmik Vidyalay, Tawli, Islamia Balika School, Tawli, and Primary Vidyalay, Shahjuddi.

In Chapaar, two loudspeakers were donated to Sumitra Devi Inter College .Likewise, in Sikhera, one loudspeaker donated to Suryadev International School, in Ratanpuri one loudspeaker donated to Prannath Inter College and in Bhaurankala one loudspeaker each was donated to Madarsa, Shikarpur and Rajeev Gandhi Memorial Bal Vidyalay, Kapurgarh.