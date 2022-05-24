Loudspeakers removed from temples & mosques donated to schools in Muzaffarnagar
In a unique gesture of harmony, the priests and maulvis of different temples and mosques donated 18 loudspeakers to different schools in Muzaffarnagar district. These loudspeakers were removed from the religious place during the state-wide drive initiated by the state government recently against unauthorised use of loudspeakers.
Around 12 out of 18 loudspeakers were donated to schools of Shahpur area.
SSP of Muzaffarnagar Abhishek Yadav has appreciated the gesture of the religious leaders of both the communities. “It was good that they thought of donating the loudspeakers to schools of the district. I hope more people will come forward to join the noble idea,” said Yadav.
Mohd Yameen Sheikh, a businessman in Meerut, said that donating such loudspeakers that were pulled down as part of the drive was indeed a good gesture shown by both the communities and others should also come forward to join the cause.
The clerics and priests reached different schools of their respective areas and donated the loudspeakers to school management so that they could be used during school programmes and other academic activities.
In Shahapur, one loudspeaker each was donated to Shahpur Kanya Inter College, Dayanand Aryaveer Inter College, Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalay, Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Arya Academy, Sunrise Public School,Harsauli, Prathmik Vidyalay, Kankarpur, Adarsh Prathmik Vidyalaya, Janta Inter College, Harsauli, Prathmik Vidyalay, Tawli, Islamia Balika School, Tawli, and Primary Vidyalay, Shahjuddi.
In Chapaar, two loudspeakers were donated to Sumitra Devi Inter College .Likewise, in Sikhera, one loudspeaker donated to Suryadev International School, in Ratanpuri one loudspeaker donated to Prannath Inter College and in Bhaurankala one loudspeaker each was donated to Madarsa, Shikarpur and Rajeev Gandhi Memorial Bal Vidyalay, Kapurgarh.
Alterations in Khar residence: Ranas to apply for regularisation, withdraw suit
Mumbai Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana withdrew their suit filed against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) May 20 order on Tuesday, that directed the couple to remove the 10 illegal additions and alterations made in their Khar apartment. They withdrew the suit as they decided to apply for regularisation of the illegal additions and alterations.
Nurses protest privatising hiring process, threaten indefinite strike
Mumbai A government resolution (GR) allowing the hiring of nurses on a contract basis through a private agency has led to a statewide stir. Nurses and nursing students across Maharashtra have started token protests since Monday and have threatened an indefinite strike from Saturday if the government does not scrap the new order. Nearly 4,500 nursing posts are currently vacant in hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research.
Uttarakhand AAP’s CM face Ajay Kothiyal joins BJP, calls it course correction
Mussoorie: Col Ajay Kothiyal (retd), the Aam Aadmi Party's presumptive chief minister in the recently concluded Uttarakhand on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, declaring that hKothiyal'sprevious decision to enrol in AAP was a mistake and the decision to join the BJP, “course correction”. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said 700 supporters of Col Kothiyal were also joining the BJP. Ajay Kothiyal joined AAP in April 2021 and was presented as the party's chief ministerial face.
Fashion designer jumps to death from 14th floor of building
A 25-year-old fashion designer allegedly jumped to death from the 14th floor of the a native of Karnal in Haryana, building Charu Khurana was staying in on Gurugram-Faridabad road here, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as a native of Karnal in Haryana, Charu Khurana. She had moved to Gurugram in search of a job and had been living at a rented flat in Valley View Estate, Gwal Pahari, for about a month-and-a-half, they said.
Authorities raze ‘illegal’ structure of Zila Panchayat member in Lucknow district
A day after the arrest of local Samajwadi Party leader and Zila Panchayat member Arun Yadav, the district administration and the Lucknow police demolished illegal constructions done by Yadav on the government land in Mankheda village under Mohanlalganj police station limits here on Tuesday. The Inspector in charge of Mohanlalganj police station, Akhilesh Kumar Mishra said Yadav and his accomplices had attacked the UP Special Task Force team in the wee hours on Saturday.
