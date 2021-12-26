Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Love story gone wrong: Man’s body found hanging from pole in Amritsar village
others

Love story gone wrong: Man’s body found hanging from pole in Amritsar village

The father of the victim is the complainant, who has alleged that his son was murdered, after he went to the woman’s house with a friend
The body was found hanging from an electricity pole; police have registered a murder case against a woman and her family. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Amritsar In a love story gone horribly wrong, allegedly due to opposition of the woman’s family, the body of a 27-year-old man, Harpreet Singh, of Wadala village under Baba Bakala sub-division, was found hanging from an electricity pole on Friday.

Police have registered a murder case against the woman and her family on a complaint from the victim’s father, Gurdeep Singh. “My son loved Pawandeep Kaur and wanted to marry her, but her family was opposing the match. During the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, my son, along with his friend, Jaipreet Singh, went outside Pawandeep’s home.”

He added, “Jaipreet returned, but my son did not return the entire Thursday night. On Friday, Harpreet’s body was found hanging with an electricity pole. The family members of Pawandeep have killed my son.”

Those booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 ((acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) are Pawandeep; her father Iqbal Singh; mother Mandeep Kaur and brother Jobanjit Singh. Sub-inspector Ajaypal Singh, who is investigating the case, said raids were on to nab the accused.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
Merry Christmas
Harbhajan Singh
Covid-19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP