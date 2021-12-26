Love story gone wrong: Man’s body found hanging from pole in Amritsar village

Amritsar In a love story gone horribly wrong, allegedly due to opposition of the woman’s family, the body of a 27-year-old man, Harpreet Singh, of Wadala village under Baba Bakala sub-division, was found hanging from an electricity pole on Friday.

Police have registered a murder case against the woman and her family on a complaint from the victim’s father, Gurdeep Singh. “My son loved Pawandeep Kaur and wanted to marry her, but her family was opposing the match. During the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, my son, along with his friend, Jaipreet Singh, went outside Pawandeep’s home.”

He added, “Jaipreet returned, but my son did not return the entire Thursday night. On Friday, Harpreet’s body was found hanging with an electricity pole. The family members of Pawandeep have killed my son.”

Those booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 ((acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) are Pawandeep; her father Iqbal Singh; mother Mandeep Kaur and brother Jobanjit Singh. Sub-inspector Ajaypal Singh, who is investigating the case, said raids were on to nab the accused.