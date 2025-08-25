Mysuru , A 20-year-old married woman was allegedly killed by a man who was in a relationship with her, and he stuffed some chemical powder into her mouth after a heated argument, police said on Monday. Lover kills woman by stuffing chemical powder into her mouth

The incident occurred on Saturday at a lodge in Bherya village of Saligrama taluk in this district, they said, adding the woman died following consumption of the chemical.

The accused, Siddaraju, was arrested, police said, adding he tried to portray the cause of her death as a "mobile blast" to mislead the investigators.

According to police, the victim, Darshitha, a resident of Gerasanahalli village in Hunsur taluk, was married to a man from Kerala and was in a relationship with Siddaraju.

During their stay at the lodge, a heated argument broke out between her and Siddaraju, following which he killed her. The accused allegedly tried to mislead the murder by fabricating the cause of her death as a mobile phone blast.

After killing her, he shouted saying that the mobile phone had exploded. However, when the staff came, there was no mobile phone in the room. When the accused was asked about the alleged exploded mobile phone, he claimed that he threw it out of the window, a senior police officer said.

The staff searched for the mobile phone but could not find it and they became suspicious and called the police, he said.

Based on the investigation, the accused Siddaraju was arrested after he confessed to the crime, police said.

According to Mysuru Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhana N, the accused has been arrested.

"The victim was married to someone who is in Kerala, but she was in a relationship with the accused. We are further investigating the reason behind this murder. He used a chemical powder combination to kill her, which is currently being examined by the FSL team to ascertain its nature," he said.

A case has been registered at the Saligrama police station in this regard, police said, adding that a further investigation is underway.

