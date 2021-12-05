Home / Cities / Others / Lucknow: 1975 samples collected on 4th day of focused Covid sampling drive
Lucknow: 1975 samples collected on 4th day of focused Covid sampling drive

Report of over 4000 samples, out of 5000 collected in last three days, has come and none have tested positive, says health department officials
A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. (ht file)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 12:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: On the fourth day of the focused Covid-19 sampling drive launched in the state capital, a total of 1975 samples were collected from chemists and hospital employees on Saturday, said health department officials. The targeted sampling drive, which aims to check asymptomatic Covid-19 cases, was launched keeping in view the rising number of Covid-19 cases in other states, they added.

“On the fourth day, samples were collected from chemists shop owners, their staffers and hospital employees including front office, nursing staff at government and private hospitals,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow.

“Medical store owners and medical staffers at hospitals are people at high risk of getting infected as they come in direct contact with patients and their attendants. Hence their sampling will reveal if they are getting Covid infection and are asymptomatic,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of the Association of International Doctors.

Meanwhile, in the last three days, over 5000 samples were collected from students, teachers and non-teaching staff at different educational institutes. In all, report of over 4000 has come and none have tested positive.

7 new dengue cases in Lko

During the day, seven fresh dengue cases were reported from different parts of the city including Indira Nagar, Aliganj, Tudiyaganj and Chandarnagar.

