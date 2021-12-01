Lucknow: Bharat Mahotsav-2021 begins; to promote local artisans, products

LUCKNOW: More than 100 artisans from 28 states and eight union territories have showcased their artifacts and works at the 15-day Bharat Mahotsav-2021 that began at Smriti Upvan here on Tuesday. Organised by Pragrati Paryavaran Sanrakshan Trust, the fest aims at providing platform to local artisans to showcase their products. The fest will conclude on December 14.

A grand exhibition showcasing the artifacts made by artisans was organised on Monday. Other than the stalls, the fest will also witness several cultural programmes and dance competitions.

Organisers of the fest said, this year the theme of the fest is ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. “It’s our attempt to promote local talent and bring in monetary benefits to the artisans,” said Vinod Kumar Singh, president of Pragrati Paryavaran Sanrakshan Trust.

Singh said that this time they had included artisans from all parts of the country including UP, Rajasthan, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Pondicherry, Delhi, Chandigarh and other states, and have displayed their works at the fest.

Suresh Kumar, a traditional potter, who came to take part in the fest lauded the efforts of the trust and said, “Such programmes are very important to boost up the dwindling trade. I believe locals should purchase their products in order to boost up the business of the traditional workers, especially during the present Covid situation,” said Kumar.

Other than this, the organisers said they have also set up a big food court at the fest that would serve best cuisines from different part of the country, including that from Punjab, Haryana, Lucknow, Kerala and other states.