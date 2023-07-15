CUET Results: Lucknow boy Prabuddh Dubey scores 799.64 out of 800; several others shine

LUCKNOW Lucknow boy Prabuddh Dubey scored 799.64 out of 800 in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG Result 2023, the result of which was declared on Saturday. He got 100 percentile in four subjects -- English, History, Political Science and Economics.

CUET Toppers (Sourced)

“The results have paved the way for me to get admission in the best colleges of Delhi University. I may go to St Stephen’s College to pursue a BA program or another option is to take admission at Jamia Millia Islamia and study Economics (Honours) at undergraduate level,” said Prabuddh, who passed class 12 from Study Hall and was mentored at CUET Possible.

He added, “CUET makes a lot of sense as it is a single window to get a chance to study in the best of the colleges in the country. It is slightly disadvantageous for students coming from ICSE, ISC or UP Board as the National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducts exams follows NCERT syllabus that is advantageous for CBSE students.” However, he pointed out a few anomalies that he noticed in CUET system, especially where some of the options given in the exam were wrong and students struggled to get it corrected.

His father, Pramod Dubey, is a general manager at the Punjab National Bank and mother Shivali Sharma is an assistant professor at Amity University where she teaches behaviourial science.

Another city-based student, Ishita Singh, a student of City Montessori School, Gomti Nagar, also scored 100 percentile in English, Legal Studies and Political Science. She obtained 794 out of 800. Ishita wants to study BA Political Science (Honours) from Miranda House. She said CUET has allowed more time for better preparations. Saumya Lal scored 100 percentile in English. Geetika Srivastava of CMS Mahanagar got 769 out of 800. She secured 100 percentile in English, Business Studies, and Economics. She wants to study at Shri Ram College of Commerce.

Shria Agrawal of La Martiniere Girls College scored 760 out of 800. Shria scored 100 percentile in English. She stands a chance to study at her dream college Miranda House where she wants to pursue BA Economics (Honours) or Shri Ram College of Commerce. Shriya feels that CUET is a great option because in the past, admissions were merit-based while CUET makes it a level playing field for all. She too went to CUET Possible for mentoring.

Similarly, Shivansh Rai also secured 100 percentile in English and Economics while Anshpriya Srivastava got 100 percentile in Political Science and Psychology. In addition to the above-stated results, 25 other students of CUET Possible secured 99 percentile across various domains.

Central University Entrance Test (CUET) is an all-India examination organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to various undergraduate courses in Central Universities of India. Students from across India look forward to securing admission to top Delhi University colleges every year.

Prominent among these are St. Stephens, Hindu, Lady Sri Ram, Hansraj, Ramjas College etc. CUET examination is the gateway to all such prestigious colleges affiliated with Central Universities.

Approximately 14.90 lakh students appeared for the CUET UG examination this year which was conducted from May 21 to June 23, 2023, in nine phases in 387 cities across India and 24 cities outside India. The number saw an increase of nearly 4 lakh students vis-a-vis last year which is a testimony of the growing popularity of the examination among the school passing students.

