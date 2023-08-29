CBI books Aryavart Bank’s branch manager and tout for corruption

Lucknow The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Lucknow unit, registered a case of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and criminal conspiracy against two people, including the branch manager of Aryavart Bank in Hamirpur and a tout, on Sunday, said CBI officials here on Tuesday.

The discreet verification prima facie substantiated the allegations levelled in the complaint.

The officials said the manager of Aryavart Bank’s Beri branch, Balendra Sachan, through Vinod Dwivedi, the alleged tout at the bank, allegedly demanded under advantage of ₹20,000 for allowing the remaining withdrawal of ₹1 lakh of the sanctioned loan of ₹2 lakh for the manufacture and sale of candles. They said that the loan was applied for in the name of the complainant’s wife, Aarti Devi.

A senior CBI official said the complaint was received on August 27 in the office of the SP of CBI, ACB, Lucknow, from Mukesh Kumar Sahu of Hamirpur’s Lehra village. He said the discreet verification prima facie substantiated the allegations levelled in the complaint.

The official said the above facts and discreet verification of the complaint prima facie disclose the commission of an offence punishable under sections 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and section 7 and 7A of the PC Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) for public servants taking gratification other than legal remuneration and taking undue advantage to influence public servants by corrupt or illegal means, respectively, on the part of Balendra Sachan and Vinod Dwivedi. Hence, a regular case is registered and entrusted to Gaurav Prakash, Inspector, CBI, ACB Lucknow, for investigation.

