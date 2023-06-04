Meet the Lucknow man behind viral video of new Parliament building that was shared by SRK & PM Modi

LUCKNOW The world watched in awe as India’s ‘corridor of power’ shifted from the colonial-era Parliament House to a grand new Parliament building on May 28. The grandeur of this new Parliament House and the spirit of the Indian democracy was perfectly encapsulated in a video that was tweeted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and retweeted by several other actors, politicians, and the Prime Minister himself.

Saw the new Parliament before many ministers; shot and edited the clip in just six days, says Hasan Akhtar (HT Photo)

This 1.47-minute-long Parliament video, which went viral across all social media platforms in no time, was captured by cinematographer Hasan Akhtar, a native of Lucknow who now lives in Mumbai. Speaking about the video, he said “The video was shot and edited only in a span of six days and was finalised by the Prime Minister’s office and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself after a few changes.”

Akhtar, who has a home in Lucknow’s Chowk area, added, “We learned about the project 2.5 months ago. So, my team and I went for a reconnaissance,” Akhtar led a team of 35 professionals to complete the shoot and got it edited in just six days. “Multiple drones, four-to-five cameras, and other hi-tech equipment were used to shoot,” Hasan pointed out.

Captured by cinematographer Akhtar and his team, the video garnered 16.7 million views through Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet and 3 million views from PM Modi’s retweet. “This was the biggest project of my life and it’s a great feeling, especially because I was able to see the building before many MPs, and ministers,” said the 45-year-old freelancer.

While the video has earned global recognition, Akhtar still feels that he was able to capture less than 50% of the new Parliament building while acknowledging that the project has expanded his horizons.

In his career spanning 21 years, Akhtar has shot many reality shows like MasterChef India, Indian Idol, and India’s Got Talent among others. “My best experience capturing a time-lapse video of the Mount Everest from the Tibet side. We dealt with sub-zero temperatures (-21 degrees Celsius) to complete that project,” said Akhtar, often travels to his hometown Lucknow.

Even though Akhtar never received any professional training, he quickly picked up the tricks of trade while on the job. He believes that strugglers and young people should be persistent and not be afraid to attempt again despite initial failures and hardships.

