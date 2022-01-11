Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow: Integral University, UPNEDA sign MoU for research, skill development
others

Lucknow: Integral University, UPNEDA sign MoU for research, skill development

UPNEDA will help in propagation, promotion and enhancement of research in the use of renewable energy systems and means of saving energy in various sectors
Integral University (file photo)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow Integral University, Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a collaboration to promote skill development, technical training, cultural and personnel exchanges.

The MoU was signed between the faculty of architecture, planning and design, Integral University, Lucknow, and UPNEDA, which will help in propagation, promotion and enhancement of research in the use of renewable energy systems and means of saving energy in various sectors.

On the occasion, Bhawani Singh Khangarot (IAS), director, UPNEDA was also present and the MoU was signed by Prof Mohammed Haris Siddiqui, registrar, Integral University, Lucknow, Prof Zeba Nisar, head, department of architecture, FOAPD, Integral University and Ram Kumar, ECBC, cell in-charge, UPNEDA in UPNEDA office, Lucknow.

The other dignitaries present on the occasion were Anil Kumar, secretary, UPNEDA, Saurabh Diddi, director (buildings), Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), SM H Adil, director, GEED, Ashok Shrivastava, In-charge, UP State Designated Agency (UPSDA), Ar. Khurram Ashraf, associate professor, Integral University, Ar. Shweta Verma, associate professor, Integral University and Ar. Safa Seraj, head, department of design, Integral University.

