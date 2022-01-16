Lucknow: KMC Language Univ, National PG College postpone examinations

Lucknow Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (KMC) Language University and National PG College have postponed their exams due to the current Covid-19 situation.

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (KMC) Language University has postponed all the examinations in view of the current Covid-19 situation and following the instructions from the government, scheduled practical examinations, which are to start from January 20 and semester exams from January 27, have been postponed, said university media in-charge, Tanu Dang.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To maintain the safety of the students and teachers, the university has also set up a Covid-19 check-up camp in which four students of the hostel were tested positive for Covid, recently. On Saturday, the students also submitted an application to the Controller of Examinations for not conducting offline exams on the campus.

Acting on their request, KMC vice chancellor Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak took immediate action and instructed to postpone the university examinations. “Along with this, the work of sanitising the campus and hostels of the university has also been started,” said Dang.

Meanwhile, National PG College on Saturday also postponed the exams scheduled between January 17 and 31 due to the rising cases of Covid-19. The examinations which are to be held from February 1 onwards will be held as per the schedule announced earlier.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Examinations which are being postponed will be rescheduled from February 5, 2022. Students are advised to visit the college website regularly for updated information,” said principal of the college, Devendra Kumar Singh. The decision to postpone the exam was taken by the examination committee.

“Postponed exams will be rescheduled and begin from February 5. All practical exams will remain suspended till Jan 31. Online classes, however, will continue,” said an official of the college said.

The University of Lucknow has already postponed its scheduled exams earlier this week after 50 hostel inmates tested positive for Covid-19.