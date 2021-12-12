Lucknow: Mega drive from Monday to create awareness about crop insurance benefits

Lucknow: The state government would launch a mega campaign from Monday to create awareness among farmers about crop insurance schemes and their benefits with a view to secure farmers’ interests by increasing the insurance coverage in the state, an agriculture department official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the plan chalked out following the Central government’s directions in this regard, the agriculture department will hold a state-level workshop involving stakeholders like state government, banks, insurance companies, common service centres and village level functionaries here in the state capital on Monday.

“We will discuss difficulties that are being faced in increasing the crop insurance coverage and find out solution to the same after open discussion on the issues in the workshop so that more farmers could benefit,” additional director agriculture, Rajesh Gupta said.

He said agriculture director Vivek Kumar Singh had written a letter to the DMs and commissioners concerned requesting them to take necessary steps for the success of scheduled state-level and regional workshops.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cluster-level/regional workshops are proposed to be held in Saharanpur, Meerut, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Basti, Lucknow, Faizabad, Devipatan, Jhansi and Chitrakoot divisions between December 15 and 22.

An amount up to ₹2 lakh can be spent on holding the state-level workshop and upto ₹50,000 each on regional workshops.

The centre, through a letter dated November 22, asked states to organise one or more regional level/cluster level physical workshops in cooperation with the implementing insurance companies with all the stakeholders for Rabi 21-22 season.

In UP, four insurance schemes are functioning to implement the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and the Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}