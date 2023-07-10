U.P. Police ropes in actor Rajkumar Rao to campaign against online frauds

LUCKNOW In a bid to online frauds, the Uttar Pradesh Police has launched a social media campaign with popular Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao.

In future, the U.P. Police plans to engage more actors and sportspersons in its cybercrime awareness campaign. (Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Rao hailed the U.P. Police’s cybercrime awareness campaign in a tweet. He urged people to be on the lookout for online shopping fraud. The tweet, at the time of press, was viewed by more than 22,000 people and retweeted by over 400 and liked by more than 500 people.

“At the conference of the Director General of Police, a proposal was made to make common people aware about cybercrime and helpline in regional languages. Hence, in this sequence, U.P. Police has roped in Rajkumar Rao to make the campaign more effective in conveying the message of cyber security to the people. In future, the U.P. Police plans to engage more actors and sportspersons in its cybercrime awareness campaign,” said a press statement by UP Police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On the initiative of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, cyber police stations have been established in 18 ranges in the state to curb cybercrime, whereas, prior to 2017, there were only two cyber police stations in the state. A total of 91 posts of inspectors, 93 sub-inspectors, 51 head constables and 176 constables and for their effective supervision at the headquarters level, 17 deputy superintendents of police, four additional superintendent of police, two superintendents of police and one inspector general of police have been approved for the 18 cyber stations,” the press note added.

It further said that the CM also announced the opening of a cyber police station in every district of the state. In line with the order, the process of setting up a cyber police station is in progress in 57 districts of the state. Along with this, the cyber helpline number -- 1930 -- is operational since May 13, 2021, for prompt action in case of fraud by any person. With the help of this helpline, an amount of 52.50 crore has been frozen/held in the concerned banks in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In cybercrime cases, police have made 5,432 arrests and recovered an amount of ₹89.46 crore. Besides, quality critical action is being taken in cases related to cybercrime and so far, 5,477 chargesheets have been filed in cybercrime-related cases,” added the press note.