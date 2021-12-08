Lucknow: Priyanka Gandhi promises 40% job quota, another perks for women in manifesto for UP assembly polls

Lucknow: The All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday released a special manifesto for women, promising to grant 40% quota in government jobs and several other benefits to women, if the party wins the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress had already announced to allocate 40% of the party tickets to the women candidates in the election.

Releasing the manifesto for women- ‘Shakti Vidhan Mahila Ghoshnapatra’ at the UP Congress Committee office here, Priyanka said the women manifesto has been divided into six parts- Swabhiman (self- esteem), swavalamban (self- reliance), shiksha (education), samman (respect), suraksha (security) and sehat (health).

Announcing a host of promises for women, Priyanka said that the businesses giving 50% jobs to the women would get tax rebates as well as other assistance, the 50% of the ration shops would be managed and run by the women, the women self- help groups would get loan at an interest rate of 4%. Besides these, women would get free bus travel in the state-run buses and they women would get three cooking gas cylinders free every year. The Congress had already announced to give smartphone to the girls enrolled in 10+2 and scooty to the girls enrolled in the graduation courses, she said.

Claiming that the Congress party has been a champion of women cause, Priyanka said Congress gave the country first women Prime Minister, first women President and first women chief minister to Uttar Pradesh several years back, while USA recently elected a woman vice-president.

“The Congress women manifesto will also put pressure on the rival political parties to take women empowerment seriously. The women have been participating in the politics yet their empowerment remains a distant dream. The party ensured power to the women in the panchayati raj, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has expressed commitment for reserving 33% seats in the Parliament for women. The party manifesto- Shakti Vidhan is a document for women equality, justice, freedom, dignity and self-respect,” she said.

Priyanka said, “The Congress wants check on the atrocities and exploitation of the women by empowering them. The Congress wants participation of the women in the politics. The party has finalised candidates on 100 assembly seats. Of them, 60 are women and 40 are male candidates.”

The women manifesto was not drafted in a room but the members of the manifesto committee under the chairmanship of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid visited several districts and held talks with various groups before drafting the manifesto, she said.

“A help line will also be set up at the state level as well as in the districts to assist the victims of domestic violence, sexual exploitation and destitute. Hostels will be constructed for the working women in 25 cities of UP, assistance in the employment will be given to them who were affected due to Covid-19, besides the ASHA and Aganbadi workers will get monthly remuneration of ₹10,000 each month,” she claimed.

The manifesto also promises that 40% of the works in MNREGS would be reserved for women, a special department for the training and employment of handicap women, and a special employment exchange for women would be set up. Besides a course on reproductive rights, sexual education and child marriage for girls above 14 years and ₹1,000 monthly pension to old women and widows.

As per the manifesto, a woman chaupal will be set up in each gram panchayat and poor families will get free internet service, a sports academy will be set up for women, the 25% posts in the state police force will be reserved for women and a woman constable will be posted in each police station, a special commission will be set up for women and a legal cell will be set up in each district for free legal aide.

The women manifesto also focuses on the health of women. The women patients will get ₹10 lakh assistance from government for treatment, along with strengthening the primary health centres (PHC) and community health centres (CHC), the Congress government will set up Health Shakti Centre managed by women in each PHC.

Replying to a question, Priyanka said, she does not require a certificate from chief minister, Yogi Adityanath about her faith and belief. Whatever be the result in the assembly election, the Congress women manifesto will pave way for women empowerment in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress will release the main election manifesto within two weeks, she said.