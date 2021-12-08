Lucknow: ‘Red caps’ will oust BJP from power in UP: Akhilesh retorts to Modi’s jibe

Lucknow: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘red caps are red alert for Uttar Pradesh’ jibe at Samajwadi Party (SP) during a public rally in Gorakhpur district, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that people wearing the red caps, a trademark headgear of the party members, were also “red alerts” for the BJP as they would oust it from the power in the next UP Assembly polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yadav reacted soon after the PM Modi took a dig at the SP stating, “Today, the entire UP knows that those wearing red caps are concerned only about red beacon (laal batti) and they are not bothered about your pain and sorrows.”

Akhilesh, who addressed a joint rally with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) counterpart Jayant Chaudhary at Meerut, tweeting in Hindi also listed some “red alerts for the BJP”.

“For the BJP, there is a red alert of inflation, of unemployment, of worse plight of farmers and labourers, of Hathras and Lakhimpur Kheri (incidents) of the oppression of women and youths, of a destroyed education system, business and health, besides the red cap which will oust the ruling party from the power,” said former UP chief minister in the tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There will be an ‘Inquilab’ (revolution) of red and change in 2022,” he added.

Addressing a public meeting in Gorakhpur after dedicating to the country three megaprojects, including an AIIMS and a fertiliser plant, Modi said, “The red cap people want the power to commit scams, fill their coffers, indulge in illegal grabbing (of resources) and to give complete freedom to the mafia.”

“The red cap people want to form the government to show favour to terrorists and to free them from jail. Hence, you should remember that those wearing red caps are red alert for UP, in other words, alarm bells,” Modi said.

(With PTI inputs)