Lucknow Run: Students, Army men, corporates & others unite for half marathon

Lucknow: The “Lucknow Run,” a half marathon, was held on Sunday at GD Goenka Public School with the aim of promoting sports culture in the country.

Lucknow Run, a half marathon (HT Photo)

Approximately 3,000 people, including over 800 students from Lucknow and various schools in Uttar Pradesh, participated in this event. The half marathon saw enthusiastic participation from the Indian Army, corporates, and numerous running groups and organizations.

“The Lucknow Run” featured four categories: 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km. The 21 km half marathon commenced at 5:30 am, the 10 km run at 6 am, and the 5 km and 3 km fun runs at 7 am.

General Mukesh Chadha, Chief of Staff, Central Command, flagged off the 21km Run, while Ritu Suhas IAS, Qasim Abidi IPS, and the CBSE Sahodaya Team inaugurated the 10 km Run. The 3 km and 5 km Runs were officially commenced by Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra.

Prominent figures from the city, as well as dignitaries like Anil Kumar (Additional Chief Secretary), Anurag Yadav IAS, Anil Kumar (Principal Secretary), Balu Kenchappa (Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Lucknow), Ironman Kishlay Rai, and principals and educationists from Lucknow schools, graced the occasion and initiated the various runs.

The event also witnessed the presence of principals and educationists from renowned schools in Lucknow, all present to motivate the runners, as stated by Sarvesh Goel, the primary organizer behind ‘Lucknow Run.’

The winners were awarded trophies by Sarvesh Goel, Managing Partner of ‘The Centrum’ Lucknow, and Chairman of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow. Additionally, all participants received medals and certificates to commemorate their participation.

