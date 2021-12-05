Lucknow: Youth accused of kidnapping, raping 7-year-old girl arrested

Lucknow After searching for nearly 48 hours, the Lucknow police on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old youth accused of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl after kidnapping her from a marriage party in a village in Banthra on the city’s outskirts late on Thursday night.

Inspector in-charge of Banthra police station, Ajay Pratap Singh said that the accused was identified as Shivam Singh, who is a drug addict, and was arrested twice earlier in a theft and narcotics case in 2017. The accused, a resident of a village near the venue of the marriage party, kidnapped the girl while she was playing with other children there.

Singh said that the accused was identified through a video footage of CCTV cameras installed at the banquet hall where the girl had gone to attend the function with her family on Friday morning and since then efforts were on for his arrest. He said that the accused was arrested from his hideout near Lateefnagar in Banthra. He said that the accused had been booked under charges of kidnapping, sexual assault and protection of children from sexual offences (PoCSO) act.

Earlier, the police got information about the girl’s disappearance from UP112 police emergency response call center on Thursday night and recovered her from a secluded spot after few hours of combing operations. The sexual assault with the girl was later confirmed after her medical examination.

Man held for sodomising six-year-old boy

Meanwhile, another 25-year-old youth was arrested for sodomising a six-year-old boy here on Friday. The accused, Honey, took the boy to a secluded spot by luring to provide a kite and sexually assaulted him under Cantt police station limits on Saturday, said police. They said that the boy was undergoing treatment at civil hospital while the accused had been booked under charges of unnatural sex and PoCSO act