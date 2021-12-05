Lucknow’s JIM students’ initiative to help poor students continue online education

Lucknow: Students of the Jaipuria Institute of Management (JIM), Lucknow on Sunday continued their social outreach programme that is aimed at helping school dropouts and underprivileged students continue their studies through online education.

As part of the outreach, 54 teams of JIM students spread out across the city, visiting residential and market areas as well as metro stations appealing to the people to donate used phones, tablets, and laptops.

“After being refurbished, these devices would be distributed to the underprivileged students of government schools with the help of basic education department and NGOs. After a good response on December 2 and 5, the students will continue the campaign on December 7 as well,” said Kavita Pathak, director, JIM.

“This initiative is a ray of hope to for such students who had to dropout from schools due to pandemic and lack of access to digital devices necessary for attending online classes. This is for a noble cause and I appeal to everyone to support the cause”, said Reena Agrawal, chairperson, social responsibility committee at JIM, Lucknow.

Increasing awareness, interest, and significant contribution of the people of the city towards this campaign has kept us motivated. I am proud to be a part of this noble cause and extremely happy that our efforts will help school and college dropouts restart education,” said Safwan Ahmed, JIM student.

Vishal Singh, another student who is part of the campaign said: “Young blood can shape a better India. I am happy to see that my fellow students understand the importance of initiative and are trying their best to make it a success.”

“We are collecting proof of identity of the donors of digital devices and identifying them. In return, we are providing a receipt to them as proof,” said Omesh Srivastava, a campaign volunteer.