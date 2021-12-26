{Ludhiana bomb blast} Accused’s scooter found in Khanna, handlers’ involvement likely, say police

Ludhiana Police have recovered the scooter that the main accused, ex-policeman Gagandeep Singh, used on the morning of the bomb blast in the Ludhiana court complex on Thursday. CCTV footage around his residence in Khanna shows him leaving his house at 9am on a white Honda Activa; this two-wheeler has been found at the parking lot of Khanna civil hospital.

Police are probing on how did he get to the court complex from his house in Khanna, 50km away. According to sources, the scooter being found indicates that Gagandeep could have been ferried to the court complex and handed over the explosives, en route. It also shows that the explosives were not kept at this house.

“There is a strong possibility of the involvement of one or more persons, who may have been handling the explosives and who handed it over to Gagandeep. The presence of handlers in and around the court complex at the time of the explosion cannot be ruled out,” said an official privy with to the investigation.

ACCUSED CREMATED

On Sunday, the body of Gagandeep, who died while planting the bomb, was performed at a crematorium in Khanna at around 5pm. Except his father, wife and elder brother, no relative, friend or neighbour attended the cremation, all of them fearing police questioning.

With the National Investigation Agency confiscating the Aadhaar card of the accused, the crematorium staff refused give wood, and other material needed to perform the last rites; they insisted on some identification before allowing the cremation. Later, police intervened and the cremation was performed.

On Saturday, Sukhwinder Singh, 39, and notorious drug lord Ranjit Singh Chita, 54, were brought on a production warrant from the Ludhiana Central Jail, and a local court granted police their custody till January 1. These two had shared a barrack with Gagandeep in jail. A woman constable, who was allegedly the love interest of Gagandeep, was also detained for questioning. DCP (investigation) Varinder Brar said further probe was on.