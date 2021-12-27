{Ludhiana bomb blast} Khanna hotel raided; accused, woman cop met there 2 days before explosion

Ludhiana Investigation into the bomb blast at the Ludhiana court complex on December 23 got a major lead on Monday. Teams of the Ludhiana police and the National investigation Agency (NIA) raided a hotel in Khanna, Hotel Down Town, to find that the main accused Gagandeep Singh and his lover, a woman head constable, had spent four hours there on December 21. The woman is already in detention and is being questioned; she has not been formally arrested.

The duo had even submitted their Aadhaar cards at the hotel. The CCTV footage of the hotel, currently in the possession of the police and the NIA team, shows that Gagandeep was carrying a bag, but there is no clarity yet on whether this could be the explosive or any of its parts.

The entire probe is now focused on finding that how did Gagandeep commute from his house to the Ludhiana court complex. “The wife has maintained that he had a strained relationship with Gagandeep, due to his affair. We expect his lover to know the plan, as they had spent so much time together just two days before the blast. The woman cop is being questioned,” said an official privy to the investigation.

Accused procured SIM on fake documents

Police say Gagandeep had even procured a mobile SIM (subscription identification module) for his brother on fake documents. The phone has been confiscated and it is being probed if it was being used to make internet calls. Police suspect that the phone was case property, and was stolen from the storeroom of the police station, where he had worked as a ‘Munshi’.

Unclaimed bag creates panic

Panic gripped the area around national highway-44 Khanna town, after an unclaimed black bag was detected, moments before the arrival of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to launch projects. Police used a metal detector which showed the bag carried no explosive, following which it was opened to find clothes.