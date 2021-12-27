Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana Court Complex blast: 11 mobiles recovered from Central Jail

Eleven mobile phones were found in the jail, raising concerns over the security arrangements in the prison; 10 inmates were booked on the complaint of Kashmiri Lal, assistant superintendent, Central Jail.
One of the phones was found in the washroom, and it was not immediately clear, whom it belonged to in Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 02:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A probe into the Ludhiana Court Complex bomb blast has revealed that the primary accused was in contact with two jail inmates, after which a surprise checking was carried out in Central Jail on Sunday.

Eleven mobile phones were found in the jail, raising concerns over the security arrangements in the prison. Ten inmates were booked on the complaint of Kashmiri Lal, assistant superintendent, Central Jail.

Lal said seven of the 11 phones were without a Sim Card, while four had a Sim Card. One of the phones was found in the washroom, and it was not immediately clear, whom it belonged to. Assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Singh, the investigating officer, said the mobile phones were being sent to a forensic lab for tracing the details.

A production warrant will be sought to question the accused. A case was registered under the Prisons Act.

