Ludhiana road cave-in: MC officials pass the buck; MP Bittu left flustered

Member of Parliament (MP) from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu, said that even he is being made to run from pillar to post to find out who is responsible for the road cave-in at Deep Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Exasperated, Bittu asked police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar to file a case against him, as being an elected representative, he takes responsibility if a civic negligence endangers lives of residents in his constituency.

Bittu, along with local Congress leaders, visited Deep Nagar to inspect the accident site on Saturday. “The road caves-in incident, where two girls were injured, is a serious matter. People are mocking us after the mishap. When I approached the civic body looking for answers, the officials just passed the buck. The responsibility has to be fixed and I have asked the police commissioner to register a case and investigate, so that the culprit is identified,” said Bittu.

Bittu said that he first asked MC commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal, who said that zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain was looking into the matter. “Jain told me that some IAS officer is dealing with the issue. Then, I was made to talk to Raman Kumar of B&R branch, who passed the buck to O&M cell. They further shifted the blame to the contractor, with some Bathinda connection. This is so unfortunate and unfair,” said Bittu, while reiterating that there was no politics involved behind his visit and it was due to the increasing incidents of road cave-ins.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interestingly, Bittu carried out his visit at the same time when cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, said to be Bittu’s close confidant, was conducting a meeting with civic body officials at the mayor’s camp office.

SAD cries foul over road recarpeting (can be a box)

After questioning the civic body over the issue of frequent road cave-ins in the city, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal from the west constituency raised the issue Rani Jansi Road being recarpeted against violation of norms.

Grewal said that instead of digging the road and then carpeting it, a lair of bitumen is being laid over the existing road, thereby elevating the surface its surface which could pose a problem of waterlogging in residential areas and commercial establishments. He said that roads carpeted in such a manner wither away easily.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}