Magh Mela 2022: Lakhs of pilgrims take dip at Sangam on Maghi Purnima

Lakhs of devotees took a dip at the Sangam on the fifth and penultimate bathing day of Maghi Purnima during the ongoing Magh Mela, here, on Saturday. The bathing, which commenced in the wee hours of Wednesday, continued till evening.

The Maghi Purnima bathing also marked the end of the month-long period of Kalpwas during which some devotees follow a rigorous schedule, performing rituals and attending religious discourses on the sandy banks of the Sangam.

The month-long period of austerity and devotion had commenced with the second official bathing festival of Paush Purnima on January 19.

Divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal, district magistrate, Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar Khatri, accompanied by other senior administrative and police officials, including IG Rakesh Singh, SSP Ajay Kumar and Mela Adhikari Arvind Kumar Chauhan, monitored the bathing which passed off peacefully without any untoward incident.

According to the Mela Adhikari, with each passing hour, the count of devotees taking the dip swelled all through the day. According to him, till 7am on Wednesday around 1 lakh people had taken a dip which swelled to 2.15 lakh by 9am and reached 4.50 lakh by 11am. By 3pm over 7 lakh people had taken a dip. By late evening, over 9 lakh people had taken a dip, the mela administration said.

Chauhan said that with the end of Kalpwas, a large number of pilgrims started their journey back home on Wednesday evening. Special arrangements were made by the UPSRTC to ferry people leaving the mela after the bathing. Many seers too started leaving the mela area. However, the 47-day annual religious fair will formally conclude with the Maha Shivratri bathing, scheduled for March 1.

In view of the large number of devotees returning home, the district administration had put into effect a 62-hour route diversion beginning from Tuesday morning onwards. The route diversion will end at midnight on Monday.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements had been made in light of the bathing.

A bomb disposal squad and other teams carried out checks at the Sangam, pontoon bridges, parking places and different ghats. Dog squads were also pressed into service to spot suspicious persons and objects.

The police personnel were under strict instructions to ensure smooth movement of pilgrims in the mela area and their exit points. They were also directed to manage traffic in the city to avoid any snarls, informed IG Rakesh Singh.

The policemen were also instructed to behave politely with pilgrims. Moreover, no vehicles were allowed to be parked on the routes towards Sangam area, he added.

Officials had also directed policemen to make pilgrims follow Covid-19 protocols and not to allow large assemblies at one place. The IG said a vigil was also kept on the mela area through CCTV and drone cameras. “Security personnel remained deployed at all strategic points in the mela area,” he added.