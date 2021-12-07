Magh Mela 2022: Tent city to be spread over 580 hectares this time

Magh Mela 2022 would be organised on 580 hectares of land as compared to 2021 mela which was spread on around 650 hectares. The area has been squeezed due to prolonged rainy season and the ongoing work of the second railway bridge over the Ganga.

Due to lack of available land, there could also be a deduction in land allocation to religious institutions and seers for their camps, said officials.

There would be five sectors in the mela area apart from an additional sub-sector (of sector number 1) which would be inhabited towards Arail side of the Sangam area. This would be called sector 1A, said officials.

The Prayagraj Mela Authority has decided that in the Magh Mela-2022, ghats will be built from Shivala Marg to Qila Ghat for the convenience of devotees and Kalpawasis so that they don’t have to go far for taking the holy dip in river Ganga and Yamuna, they added.

For the purpose of social distancing, there will be a distance of 10 yards between the two institutions. All the routes would be given names and 500 volunteers of civil defence will be deployed for 24 hours along with ample number of police force, watch tower, network of CCTV etc, the officials said.

“In light of the ongoing pandemic, we are making all the arrangements keeping Covid protocols in mind. In fact, we have made it clear that everyone, from seers to Kalpwasis, and even visitors will have to strictly adhere to the Covid protocols if they are coming to the mela,”, said Mela Adhikari, Shesh Mani Pandey.

As per the minutes of the meeting of the advisory committee of the Prayagraj Mela Authority (PMA) held recently, there would be proper facility for the health care for the devotees for which two hospitals, each of 20 bed capacity will also be built. Besides, there will also be eight first aid centers spread in the five sectors and a sub-sector of the magh mela 2022.

Regarding providing security in the Magh Mela area, it has been decided that there would 13 police stations and 38 police outposts will be built in various sectors of the mela area. Apart from these, there would be 13 fire stations and the entire mela area would be watched from 13 watch towers, officials shared.

CCTV cameras will be installed in these towers. The network of CCTV would also be placed in various crossings and the places of the mela area. Apart from this, PMA have also received approval for deployment of PAC, Anti-mine team, bomb disposal squad, RAF, NDRF teams etc for safe mela, they added.

Police personnel will start coming for Magh Mela from December 15 and the process has begun with SP Magh Mela Rajiv Narayan Mishra taking charge on Monday. He performed Ganga Pujan and Aarti before taking charge in the Mela area.

For the hygiene and cleanliness, it has been agreed to build 15,000 toilets in the mela area. Of these, there would be 1500 pre-fabricated steel toilets, 3000 tent toilets, 300 urinals, 9000 institutional toilets and 900 at government institutions.

For the devotees, authorities would be constructing at least 10 ghats, stretching from Nagvasuki to Sangam. Because of these ghats, the numbers of devotees wanting to bath at Sangam would be diverted.

Authorities have decided that like previous fairs, there would be two central control rooms for lost and found camp.

The entire mela area would be illuminated by several high-mast and proper lighting. Installing blower or heaters in the camps would be prohibited.