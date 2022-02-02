Magh Mela:Camps by the Ganga reflect mini-India

Some of the many camps at the ongoing Magh Mela are attracting more attention than others.

One of the camps, located at sector 5 of the mela area is Asharfi Bhawan-Ayodhya of Sridharacharya and Madhusudan Sevashram of Swami Sudarshanacharya of Alwar.

This camp resembles a ‘mini-India’ as Kalpwasis here have come from different states of the country and have brought along with them their unique cuisines, customs and traditions too.

Arriving from states like New Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and various parts of Uttar Pradesh, the Kalpwasis in their usual gatherings and day-to-day interactions exchange the culture of their region. Be it the hectic life style of New Delhi and big cities of Maharashtra or the culture of Rajasthan, the routine life is major part of their discussion.

Families staying in this camp prepare the food of their own region and the same is shared among all the Kalpwasis. In this way the taste and cuisines are shared by all.

At the camp on Wednesday, Sunil Kumar Yadav of Delhi, Devkaran Dalia of Maharashtra, Neena Devi of Rajasthan, Shanti Devi of Uttar Pradesh, Sumit Mishra of Madhya Pradesh and Dinesh Pandey of Chhattisgarh were all sitting together. Moreover, when the devotees come to this camp every year, they also bring some special gifts for their fellow campers.

The camp in-charge Swami Sridharacharya said, “The devotees arrive at our camp from different parts of the country and through them Sanathan Dharma is being propagated”.

Likewise, another camp is that of Baba Bhagwan Ram Trust in sector 4 of the tent city. Members of this camp are performing a unique service by providing dry wood for bonfires at number of spots in the vast mela area.

When the mercury dips in the night and number of Kalpwasis and devotees shiver the strong force of over 350 volunteers of the camp venture out braving chilly winds only to provide dry logs for bonfires.

“The camp is providing free medical facilities for devotees and also spreading awareness for removing myths about leprosy”, said Dr SP Singh of the organisation. The organisation is known for helping and curing leprosy patients.

The Avadhoot Bhagwan Ram Kushta Seva Ashram hospital, Parao, Varanasi, has fully treated over 99000 leprosy patients and over 1.47 lakh with partial leprosy since 1961, right since the inception of the organisation and finds its name for holding world record by the Guinness Book of Records.

The practice of making Parthiv Shivlinga (earthen Shivlinga) started at the camp of Brahmalin Dev Prabhakar Shasratti ‘Daddaji’ at the Magh Mela area. The construction of the Parthiv Shivling is being done under the supervision of Daddaji’s elder son Dr Anil Shastri. Camp convener Santosh Shukla and media in-charge Shani Keshari said that this practice will continue till February 6. Actor Rajpal Yadav and other VIP devotees would be coming in days to come.

PHOTO CAPTION: Kalpwasis at the “Mini India” camp in sector 5 of the Mela area.

(Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)