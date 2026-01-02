Magh Mela: Seers angered by mismanagement block road, shut down sector office

With the first bathing festival of the Magh Mela scheduled to begin on Saturday, frustration among seers is growing over the lack of basic facilities. On Thursday, their patience snapped when administrative officials allegedly stopped responding to calls, triggering a strong protest. Angered over mismanagement in Magh Mela preparations, seers staging protest outside Sector Six Office on Thursday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Angered by what they termed administrative apathy, sadhus and seers from several akhadas reached the Sector Six Office on Old GT Road on Thursday afternoon. They locked the office doors, blocked the road, and refused to meet junior officials. When police officers arrived to pacify them, the seers sent them back, insisting that only the divisional commissioner, district magistrate, or Mela officer would be acceptable for talks. The protesters also burnt effigies of Mela administration officials during the demonstration.

Although the first bathing of the Magh Mela is set for January 3, much of the work in the fair area remains unfinished. Many organizations have not even been allotted land or set up their camps. The protesting seers alleged that the administration had handed over all the work to a single organisation that lacks adequate resources. Instead of increasing the number of agencies and distributing responsibilities when delays became evident, officials turned a blind eye, they said.

The seers further accused the administration of delaying land allotment and failing to provide basic amenities even after allocations were made. According to them, officials appear to be favoring one particular seer while treating others as if they had no role in the Mela.