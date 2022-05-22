Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Magisterial probe ordered in custodial death of accused in Aligarh
others

Magisterial probe ordered in custodial death of accused in Aligarh

A magisterial inquiry was ordered and six policemen booked in a case of attempted murder in Aligarh, were suspended after the youth under treatment died on Friday
For representation only (HT File Photo)
Updated on May 22, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

A magisterial inquiry was ordered and six policemen booked in a case of attempted murder in Aligarh, were suspended after the youth under treatment died on Friday. Investigations have begun with the section amended to one of custodial death in the case.

The arrested accused was under treatment at JN Hospital in Aligarh.

“An incident of loot took place in a rural part of Aligarh district on April 29 when a trader was looted after his car was hit by another four-wheeler. The name of the accused, Rahul, surfaced in the case who had a criminal past. While being brought to the police station on May 13, his health deteriorated and he was hospitalised at JN Hospital in Aligarh,” stated SSP Aligarh, Kalanidhi Naithani.

“The family members lodged a complaint against six policemen including an inspector, two sub-inspectors and three constables alleging that excessive force was used on Rahul due to which his condition deteriorated. The accused police personnel were shifted to the Police Lines and a case under section 307 was registered against them on May 17. The accused Rahul was under treatment but died on Friday,” stated SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani.

RELATED STORIES

“These six policemen have been suspended and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered and all legal compliance is being undertaken,” added the SSP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP