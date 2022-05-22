Magisterial probe ordered in custodial death of accused in Aligarh

A magisterial inquiry was ordered and six policemen booked in a case of attempted murder in Aligarh, were suspended after the youth under treatment died on Friday. Investigations have begun with the section amended to one of custodial death in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested accused was under treatment at JN Hospital in Aligarh.

“An incident of loot took place in a rural part of Aligarh district on April 29 when a trader was looted after his car was hit by another four-wheeler. The name of the accused, Rahul, surfaced in the case who had a criminal past. While being brought to the police station on May 13, his health deteriorated and he was hospitalised at JN Hospital in Aligarh,” stated SSP Aligarh, Kalanidhi Naithani.

“The family members lodged a complaint against six policemen including an inspector, two sub-inspectors and three constables alleging that excessive force was used on Rahul due to which his condition deteriorated. The accused police personnel were shifted to the Police Lines and a case under section 307 was registered against them on May 17. The accused Rahul was under treatment but died on Friday,” stated SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“These six policemen have been suspended and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered and all legal compliance is being undertaken,” added the SSP.