Magisterial probe ordered in custodial death of accused in Aligarh
A magisterial inquiry was ordered and six policemen booked in a case of attempted murder in Aligarh, were suspended after the youth under treatment died on Friday. Investigations have begun with the section amended to one of custodial death in the case.
The arrested accused was under treatment at JN Hospital in Aligarh.
“An incident of loot took place in a rural part of Aligarh district on April 29 when a trader was looted after his car was hit by another four-wheeler. The name of the accused, Rahul, surfaced in the case who had a criminal past. While being brought to the police station on May 13, his health deteriorated and he was hospitalised at JN Hospital in Aligarh,” stated SSP Aligarh, Kalanidhi Naithani.
“The family members lodged a complaint against six policemen including an inspector, two sub-inspectors and three constables alleging that excessive force was used on Rahul due to which his condition deteriorated. The accused police personnel were shifted to the Police Lines and a case under section 307 was registered against them on May 17. The accused Rahul was under treatment but died on Friday,” stated SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani.
“These six policemen have been suspended and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered and all legal compliance is being undertaken,” added the SSP.
NCDC issues steps to check monkeypox spread; NIV to study samples
The National Centre for Disease Control, under the ministry of health and family, has issued instructions to states and Union territories to keep a watch on people who develop symptoms associated with monkeypox and have a travel history of visiting affected countries. The samples would be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for diagnosis. Laboratory samples of suspected cases consisting of fluid from vesicles, blood, sputum etc have to be sent to NIV.
Pune district reports 46 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 46 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 306 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,703 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported.
Sharad Pawar reaches out to Brahmin community ahead of local body polls
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday held an open dialogue in Pune with representatives of various Brahmin organisations from the state and assured them his party leaders will not make remarks against any caste or religion. The meeting assumed significance as it took place ahead of the local body polls in Pune where the Brahmin community has a sizeable population and NCP is looking to wrest power at the municipal corporation level.
Mishap on Lucknow-Bahraich highway: 3 Nepalese killed, 11 hurt in mini bus-tanker collision
Three Nepal nationals, including a woman, were killed on the spot while 11 other sustained injuries in a road accident on the Lucknow-Bahraich national highway near Golwaghat under Dehat Kotwali limits, here, on Saturday morning. Three Nepalese were killed on the spot. On being informed, SHO, Dehat Kotwali, Satendra Bahadur Singh, along with a police team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of locals.
Self-reliant gram sabhas: Need to stop husbands acting on behalf of women village heads: expert
Renowned Panchayati Raj expert from West Bengal, Dilip Da on Saturday said that the intervention of husbands of women village heads in the Panchayat works must stop to achieve the goal of making gram sabhas self-reliant. He was speaking in a discussion regarding the strengthening of the gram sabha in Banvasi Seva Ashram in Sonbhadra on Saturday. The training of the members was organised in collaboration with Mission Samridhi and Banavasi Seva Ashram.
