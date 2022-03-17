Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maha govt allows PMC medical college to admit 100 students this year

Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed PMC-run medical college, named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to admit 100 students this year
Published on Mar 17, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed Pune Municipal Corporation-run medical college, named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to admit 100 students this year. The letter issued by additional secretary Shrinivas Kotwal to PMC stated that the medical college can admit 100 students for 2021-22.

On March 8, the Centre gave final approval to start the medical college. PMC will now begin MBBS admissions this year.

The medical college was approved in PMC general assembly on August 28, 2019. The next year, on May 26, the state approved establishment of a medical trust and, on August 13, the medical trust was registered. On November 28, 2020, the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik gave its consent for affiliations and after two years the college got its final approval. The approval comes at a crucial time as delay would have pushed the admissions for next academic year.

