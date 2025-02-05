Menu Explore
Mahakumbh: Cultural programmes set to resume from today

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Feb 05, 2025 09:02 PM IST

Mahakumbh-2025's 'Mahakumbh of Culture' begins Feb 6 with renowned artists, featuring performances until Feb 10, then suspending for Magh Purnima.

Following the conclusion of the third and final Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh-2025 on the occasion Basant Panchami on January 3 now over, the ‘Mahakumbh of Culture’ (grand cultural festival) will resume from Thursday, bringing together the rich diversity of India’s traditions.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The culture department has completed all preparations for the main events at the Ganga Pandal, ensuring a spectacular celebration over the next four days starting from February 6, officials said.

Renowned artistes from across the country will grace the stage, adding charm to the Mahakumbh evenings. The line-up includes performance by Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly on February 7, veteran playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy on February 8, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh and singer Suresh Wadkar on February 9, followed by the noted singer Hariharan on February 10.

However, all cultural programmes will be suspended from February 11 to 13 due to the Magh Purnima Snan on February 12.

In the wake of the stampede in the mela area during the Mauni Amavasya on January 29, all cultural programmes organised by the state culture department and the Union culture ministry were cancelled until February 5.

Main events at Ganga Pandal

The Ganga Pandal will host a series of cultural performances from February 7 to 10, featuring renowned artists from different parts of India:

February 7:

Dona Ganguly (Kolkata) – Odissi Dance

Yogesh Gandharv & Abha Gandharv – Sufi Singing

Suma Sudhindra (Karnataka) – Classical Music

Devkinandan Sharma (Mathura) – Rasleela Performance

February 8:

Kavita Krishnamurthy & Dr L Subramaniam – Sugam Sangeet

Preeti Patel (Kolkata) – Manipuri Dance

Narendra Nath (West Bengal) – Sarod Performance

Devkinandan Sharma (Mathura) – Rasleela Performance

February 9:

Suresh Wadkar – Sugam Sangeet

Padma Shri Madhup Mudgal (Delhi) – Hindustani Classical Music

Sonal Mansingh (Delhi) – Odissi Dance

Devkinandan Sharma (Mathura) – Rasleela Performance

February 10:

Hariharan – Sugam Sangeet

Shubhda Varadkar (Mumbai) – Odissi Dance

Sudha (Tamil Nadu) – Carnatic Music

