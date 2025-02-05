Mahakumbh: Cultural programmes set to resume from today
Mahakumbh-2025's 'Mahakumbh of Culture' begins Feb 6 with renowned artists, featuring performances until Feb 10, then suspending for Magh Purnima.
Following the conclusion of the third and final Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh-2025 on the occasion Basant Panchami on January 3 now over, the ‘Mahakumbh of Culture’ (grand cultural festival) will resume from Thursday, bringing together the rich diversity of India’s traditions.
The culture department has completed all preparations for the main events at the Ganga Pandal, ensuring a spectacular celebration over the next four days starting from February 6, officials said.
Renowned artistes from across the country will grace the stage, adding charm to the Mahakumbh evenings. The line-up includes performance by Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly on February 7, veteran playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy on February 8, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh and singer Suresh Wadkar on February 9, followed by the noted singer Hariharan on February 10.
However, all cultural programmes will be suspended from February 11 to 13 due to the Magh Purnima Snan on February 12.
In the wake of the stampede in the mela area during the Mauni Amavasya on January 29, all cultural programmes organised by the state culture department and the Union culture ministry were cancelled until February 5.
Main events at Ganga Pandal
The Ganga Pandal will host a series of cultural performances from February 7 to 10, featuring renowned artists from different parts of India:
February 7:
Dona Ganguly (Kolkata) – Odissi Dance
Yogesh Gandharv & Abha Gandharv – Sufi Singing
Suma Sudhindra (Karnataka) – Classical Music
Devkinandan Sharma (Mathura) – Rasleela Performance
February 8:
Kavita Krishnamurthy & Dr L Subramaniam – Sugam Sangeet
Preeti Patel (Kolkata) – Manipuri Dance
Narendra Nath (West Bengal) – Sarod Performance
Devkinandan Sharma (Mathura) – Rasleela Performance
February 9:
Suresh Wadkar – Sugam Sangeet
Padma Shri Madhup Mudgal (Delhi) – Hindustani Classical Music
Sonal Mansingh (Delhi) – Odissi Dance
Devkinandan Sharma (Mathura) – Rasleela Performance
February 10:
Hariharan – Sugam Sangeet
Shubhda Varadkar (Mumbai) – Odissi Dance
Sudha (Tamil Nadu) – Carnatic Music