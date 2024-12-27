Mahakumbh firefighting shield gets ‘AWT’ boost

As the sprawling tent city begins taking shape on the sandy Sangam banks, the authorities are getting ready to welcome crores of pilgrims to the setup which is equipped with all the measures to meet any exigency, especially the fire incidents. An articulating water tower at mela area in Prayagraj (HT)

Apart from special vehicles and other modern equipment, the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Department has now deployed high-tech four articulating water towers (AWTs) equipped with advanced features in the fair area to prevent and tackle fire incidents here, said officials.

The AWTs are equipped with advanced technologies, including video and thermal imaging systems. In addition to conducting firefighting operations, the AWTs will play a crucial role in safeguarding the lives of firefighters, acting as a protective shield during high-risk incidents, they added.

Features of AWT

Mahakumbh-2025’s nodal fire officer, Pramod Sharma, stated that the Articulating Water Tower (AWT) is a modern firefighting vehicle specifically designed to tackle fires in multi-storey structures and large tents.

The AWT made of four booms can conduct firefighting operations up to a height of 35 metres and a horizontal distance of 30 metres. It is equipped with advanced features, including video and thermal imaging cameras. These capabilities not only allow the AWT to carry out rescue operations and protect lives and property but also provide a shield for the safety of firefighters during high-risk operations, he added.

Deputy director (fire services) Aman Sharma said that to make Mahakumbh a fire-accident-free zone, a budget of ₹66.75 crore has been allocated to the department, in addition to the department’s budget of ₹64.73 crore. This brings the total expenditure for fire protection measures at the Mahakumbh Mela to ₹131.48 crore.

The process of deploying fire safety vehicles and equipment in the fair area has already begun. Over 351 fire-fighting vehicles of various types, more than 2,000 trained personnel, over 50 fire stations, and 20 fire posts are being deployed for the Mahakumbh. Additionally, each Akhara’s tent will be equipped with fire-fighting equipment, he added.